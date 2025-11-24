Hijacking suspects shot and arrested after Atteridgeville chase

Two male suspects who allegedly hijacked a car in Pretoria West are recovering in hospital after they got into a shootout with the police while attempting to flee.

The call came in about 02:15 on Sunday, when SAPS Atteridgeville Crime-Prevention officers were alerted to the hijacking of a White Madza Rustler in Pretoria West headed toward their area.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said officers strategically positioned themselves along an access route leading into Atteridgeville.

Shortly after this, the hijacked vehicle was spotted, and the police tried to stop it.

The suspects ignored the instructions, sped off, and a chase ensued.

“On Tlou Street, near Nkomo Village, Atteridgeville, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, while firing shots at the police.

“The officers returned fire, during which both suspects were injured and subsequently apprehended. The suspects, aged 27 and 28, received medical attention on the scene before being transported to hospital under police guard,” Van Dyk said.

Crime scene experts processed the scene, where a firearm was recovered.

The pair has been charged with possession of a hijacked vehicle, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as attempted murder.

Investigations are ongoing to determine whether they and the recovered firearm can be linked to other criminal activities.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.