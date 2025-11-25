Ward 98 committee dispute leads metro to highlight legal oversight procedures

The Tshwane metro has outlined the procedures governing ward committees following recent reports of a reshuffle in Ward 98, emphasising that any changes to committee structures must comply with municipal by-laws and proper oversight mechanisms.

Ward 98 Councillor Mickey van der Westhuizen recently announced a reshuffle of committee portfolios, referring to concerns over irregularities in the management of municipal services by certain committee members.

He said complaints arose over the handling of dustbin deliveries.

Van der Westhuizen said residents were reportedly asked to pay R100 for a service that is provided free of charge, raising concerns about possible fraudulent activity.

About the matter, he explained he had consulted the Office of the Speaker before announcing the reshuffle.

“It has come under my attention that one of the ward committee members on the agriculture portfolio was working outside the legal boundaries of his responsibilities, as well as the metro’s procedures.

“In one instance, he collected funds from residents for the delivery of dustbins, which is a service that the city provides at no cost. According to Waste Management, this can be seen as fraud.”

He clarified that the intention of the committee member was not fraudulent, but nevertheless, the action contravened municipal procedures.

“I do recognise that he was only trying to help, but unfortunately, if you do fraud in the eyes of the law, it is still seen as fraud,” he said.

Van der Westhuizen added that he had formally requested the Speaker’s Office to launch an investigation into the matter, and is awaiting official feedback.

“In the meantime, I cannot unilaterally remove him from the ward committee, so I decided to reshuffle portfolios to ensure continued functionality and accountability,” he explained.

Speaker of Council, Mncedi Ndzwanana, emphasised the legal framework for ward committees.

He said, “The municipality has an approved Ward Committee By-law that regulates the appointment and functions of ward committee members.

“Ward committees must meet at least four times a year, with reports submitted to the Office of the Speaker to ensure proper functionality and compliance,” said Ndzwanana.

He also clarified that ward committee members are elected, not appointed by councillors, and any vacancies are filled in consultation with the Speaker.

“The Office of the Speaker was not aware of the alleged reshuffling in Ward 98. Section 2 of the Ward Committee By-law establishes committees to promote participatory democracy, transparency, and accountability. Section 3 states that a ward committee shall comprise the ward councillor as chairperson and between six and ten members,” he said.

Van der Westhuizen plans to hold a quarterly feedback meeting later this month to address community questions and provide clarity on the structure and functioning of the ward committee.

“This meeting will be an opportunity to restore trust and ensure residents understand the committee’s roles and responsibilities,” he said.

The metro has reiterated that ward committees operate under strict governance procedures and that all actions must comply with municipal by-laws, ensuring transparency and accountability in all wards.

