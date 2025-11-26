Body of man recovered from contaminated Winterveldt river

A routine Tuesday morning turned tragic in Winterveldt when the Tshwane Water Policing and Diving Services recovered the body of a man who had fallen into the heavily contaminated Winterveldt River on November 25.

According to Gauteng Police Emergency Services (EMS), the incident occurred at around 07:20 .

Police divers were dispatched to the river situated in the north of Pretoria, after reports were received that a person had fallen into the water.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to the location of the victim. The team immediately noticed the condition of the river, which was described as extremely contaminated.

Due to the hazardous state of the water, divers were forced to use specialised, dangerous material (hazmat) suits and a floating device before entering the river to retrieve the body.

EMS spokesperson Sergeant Bontle Phokane said members of the dive unit successfully recovered the remains of a man, who was found floating about three metres from the riverbank.

She said the identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed, and police investigations are still at an early stage.

Phokane urged members of the public to avoid rivers, streams, and low-lying bridges, especially during rainy weather.

“Community members are urged to avoid bridges and rivers when it is raining to avoid being swept away, often leading to drowning,” she said.

Phokane also confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened and is currently under investigation by the relevant SAPS stations.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed the incident and said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are underway.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that might assist in the case to come forward.

People with information regarding these incidents are encouraged to contact their local SAPS station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.