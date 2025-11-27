Late soccer hero remembered with heartfelt gesture from living legends

A group of soccer legends, mostly from Mamelodi United Football Club, and their colleagues made an important gesture by paying for a tombstone in honour of the late Walter Masoga Mamabolo.

Walter Masoga Mamabolo was a professional soccer player and the primary goalkeeper for Mamelodi United Football Club during the eighties.

The soccer legend from Mamelodi West passed away in 2016 at the age of 58, following a short illness.

Walter Kutumela, a friend and teammate, described the soccer legend as “a loving person who started his football career in the dusty streets of Mamelodi”.

While still at school, Mamabolo was the goalkeeper for the A-Team at Vlakfontein Secondary School in Mamelodi. He also played for several local teams, including Comancheros Football Club, before joining Mamelodi United as a professional.

Mamabolo has played with the best soccer legends in the country.

“The legend was loved by everyone because of his humour and his love of helping others,” Kutumela said.

Kutumela added that Mamabolo’s passion for soccer never ended. After retiring from playing soccer, he continued to contribute to the sport by helping at coaching clinics, working especially dedicatedly with younger goalkeepers.

The idea of erecting a tombstone for the legend was first planted at the funeral of another soccer legend, Andries ‘Green’ Leballo, also from Pretoria.

Kutumela said, “Erecting a tombstone for him was something that the legends thought that they should do for a legend, and a man who also put Mamelodi on the map.”

He continued, saying, “This is not the end, we are planning to celebrate all unsung heroes – especially those who are still alive.”

The ‘living legends’ said they want younger players to know about the history of soccer in the townships, and particularly know the history of Mamelodi United Football Club, where it came from, and who played for the team.

“It has been agreed upon with the family that the modest ceremony will take place on the same day as the unveiling, which will be attended by soccer legends, colleagues, the community at large, and – most importantly – Mamabolo’s family.”

The tombstone was paid for by his former colleagues and soccer legends.

The unveiling ceremony will be held at House no 4286, Section D1, Makgatho Street, in Mamelodi West, and will be followed by a lunch.

Anyone who wishes to assist in terms of food should contact Sipho Malaza on 083 257 8665.

ALSO READ: Campaign raises awareness about underage drinking

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.