Gate motor thefts spike in east

Alpha Security Forum (ASF) have warned residents about the sharp increase in gate motor theft across the east of Pretoria.

Aris Ruyter from ASF and the chairperson of the Garsfontein CPF said thieves often carried out their work in seconds and typically between 02:00 and 04:30.

“Criminals target fast-moving opportunities, and unsecured gate motors are unfortunately one of the easiest,” he said.

In an incident caught on camera, two men stole a gate motor on Spitskop Road. In an unrelated incident that was also caught on camera on December 1, another team of thieves are seen stealing a gate motor.

Ruyter urged residents to take proactive steps to harden their properties.

He said a few small security upgrades go a long way:

Reinforce your gate rack: Ensure the rack cannot be pried off the gate. A simple strip of flat bar welded between the rack and the gate prevents criminals from breaking it loose and sliding the gate open by force.

Install anti-lift protection: Your gate should not lift more than 2mm when closed. Fit brackets, anti-lift plates or spikes that lock into the posts so the gate cannot be lifted off its track from either side.

Secure your motor bracket. Motor brackets are readily available at most hardware outlets. But remember, the bracket is only as strong as the lock you use. Invest in a high-quality, weather-resistant lock to secure the cover and prevent easy access.

Add a gate motor tamper alarm: Most alarm installers can link a tamper sensor to your gate motor. This sends an instant alert if thieves try to open, cut, or remove the motor housing.

Additional Tips to Strengthen Your Security:

He said residents should report suspicious behaviour or activity immediately to the police, security company or local CPF.

“Open a SAPS case for every attempt or theft. This helps us build data patterns, link incidents, and co-ordinate targeted operations,” he explained.

Ruyter said residents should keep foliage and obstacles away from their gate area so criminals can’t work unseen.

“Install lighting or a motion-activated sensor near the gate to deter quick access.”

Ruyter emphasised that gate motors are one of the fastest-growing target items in the area, but with the right layers of protection, they can also be one of the easiest to secure.

“Stay vigilant, stay connected, and let’s keep Pretoria east safe – together,” he said.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel