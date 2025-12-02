Mother desperately seeks son after disappearance in Mamelodi East

The Mamelodi East police have asked the public to help in locating Temosho Laurance Mamphse, who has not been seen since November 6.

The man (24) from Alaska informal settlement in Mamelodi East was reported missing by his mother.

Police spokesperson Constable Penelope Khulong said it is unknown what the victim was wearing on the day of his disappearance.

Khulong said his mother says that on November 6, she left her home to go to work and when she left, her son was home.

“Everything was normal and the victim did not mention that he would be going anywhere on that particular day,” said Khulong.

Khulong said when his mother came back from work that evening, she discovered that the victim had left the house, and had not said where he would be going.

Her mother states that she also looked for him in their neighbourhood and asked relatives and friends about where he might be, but could not find him.

The victim has been missing ever since.

Khulong further said there is no waiting period to report a missing person.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Mamelodi East police station on 012 815 7000, Crime Stop on 08600 10 111 or submit information through the MySAPS app.

