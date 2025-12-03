Woman arrested for fatal stabbing in Onderstepoort domestic dispute

A Sunday afternoon social gathering in Onderstepoort ended in tragedy when a young woman was fatally stabbed during an alleged domestic dispute.

The Pretoria North police have confirmed that a 34-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder and is expected to appear before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court soon.

The incident occurred at a plot between Rentia and Honingnestkrans streets, where two women, reported to have been attending a social event together, became embroiled in a heated altercation.

According to Pretoria North police spokesperson Sergeant Tumisang Moloto, the dispute escalated rapidly, and the victim, believed to be in her early twenties, was stabbed with an unknown sharp object.

Moloto said paramedics were called to the scene, but the victim was declared dead upon their arrival.

He condemned the incident, especially as it took place during the national commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, a period dedicated to raising awareness about gender-based violence and offering support to survivors.

“It is deeply troubling that we continue to lose women to senseless acts of violence, even during a time when the entire country is focused on fighting abuse.

“This incident highlights the urgent need for communities to work together in preventing domestic disputes from turning deadly.”

Moloto confirmed that the suspect did not flee the area after the stabbing, and community members identified her and alerted the police, which led to her immediate arrest.

“We appreciate the community for assisting the police in ensuring that the suspect was apprehended quickly. Their co-operation played a significant role in this arrest,” he added.

He said investigations are ongoing, including efforts to determine what triggered the confrontation and what kind of weapon was used in the fatal attack.

Police have urged anyone who witnessed the dispute or has additional information to come forward to help strengthen the case.

He also appealed to residents to seek help early when they notice signs of escalating disputes.

“We want to encourage community members to intervene safely, seek mediation or contact authorities when they see tensions rising. Early intervention can save lives,” he said.

