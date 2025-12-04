Metro aware of ‘random’ accidents at Waterkloof Glen intersection

Residents of Waterkloof Glen have launched an urgent petition demanding immediate safety upgrades at the intersection of Roslyn Avenue and January Masilela Drive.

The petition cites years of escalating accidents, congestion and illegal trading, which they believe have turned the spot into a high-risk zone for both motorists and pedestrians.

Petition initiator Sanjay Singh said residents have reached a breaking point.

“We have seen increased accidents, speeding, poor lighting and very little focus on pedestrian safety,” said Singh.

According to Singh, the illegal trading only makes the situation more dangerous, and they need the metro to act now.

Singh said the community is calling for any effective traffic-calming measure the metro can implement, including upgraded signage and reduced speed limits.

“The residents would also support the installation of a traffic circle or a fully functional signalised intersection,” said Singh.

The petition has also received the backing of Ward 83 councillor Andrew Lesch, who said the concerns raised reflect what residents have been reporting for years.

In response to the petition, metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed the city is aware of ‘random accidents’ that have been reported at the intersection, but noted that none have been classified as fatal.

He added that a static traffic-monitoring camera has been installed near Laerskool Constantia Park to strengthen oversight in the area.

Mashigo said the metro would launch an investigation to assess traffic flow at the intersection.

“Driving patterns often differ from one road user to another. The intersection will be re-evaluated, and should further physical infrastructure improvements be necessary, then the city will have to identify financial resources for implementation, given the current fiscal constraints,” he said.

He added that accident statistics from the TMPD have been formally requested, but compiling a detailed report for a specific location “is a laborious process and may take some time”.

Residents say the issues are longstanding and worsening, citing increased accidents, heavy congestion, speeding, poor streetlighting and a lack of focus on driver and pedestrian safety as key concerns.

The petition remains open for signatures as residents await the outcome of the city’s traffic-flow assessment, hoping it will lead to meaningful and urgent intervention.

