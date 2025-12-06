Pretoria man found safe after disappearance

The family of Ross Cameron, who went missing earlier this week, is relieved after he was found safe on Friday afternoon.

The 38-year-old’s sister, Caitlin, confirmed that he was located around 17:00 and is in good health.

She expressed the family’s joy at having him back and their commitment to supporting him moving forward.

Caitlin added that the family is extremely thankful to everyone who assisted in finding Ross.

“While we can’t share specific details about his whereabouts during the time he was missing, as a family, we would like to express our gratitude to the community and authorities who helped, including Renegades Search and Rescue, Proshield Security, and the Garsfontein Police Department,” she said.

Ross was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, December 2. His flatmate in Lynnwood Manor noticed that Ross was at home, with his car and keys still in the flat, and later heard him leave while coughing.

Ross replied to a final message that afternoon, but after that, his phone was switched off from Wednesday morning, leaving his family unsure of his whereabouts.

At the time of his disappearance, Ross was believed to be driving a silver/grey Kia Picanto, which did not have a tracking device.

His family and friends had appealed to the public for help in locating him.

