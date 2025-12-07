Pretoria hostel shooting: Death toll climbs to 12

The death toll from the Saulsville Hostel mass shooting, which occurred on Saturday morning, December 6, has risen to 12 after another victim succumbed to injuries in hospital on Saturday afternoon.

National SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the latest development.

“The number of deceased has risen to 12. The 12th person died in hospital on Saturday afternoon,” she stated.

Police are continuing their investigation as more information becomes available.

The shooting unfolded in the early hours of Saturday morning at the hostel in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, where a group of people had gathered at an illegal shebeen.

The attack initially claimed 11 lives, including three minors aged three, 12, and 16, and left 14 others injured.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has strongly condemned the killings, describing them as heartbreaking and unacceptable.

“We are distressed by the loss of innocent lives, including young children, in this senseless act of violence. Our hearts go out to the families who are grieving today. As the Gauteng Provincial Government, we will not allow our communities to live in fear,” said Lesufi.

He emphasised that the murders have shaken the province and underscored that such brutality has no place in Gauteng.

He also raised concerns about illegal liquor outlets, noting that they often become magnets for criminal activity, creating unsafe environments.

“Illegal shebeens must not be allowed to operate as safe havens for criminals. We strongly condemn the lawlessness that thrives in such spaces.”

According to Lesufi, the provincial government, together with law enforcement, will intensify operations targeting both legal and illegal alcohol establishments to ensure full compliance with the law.

On Saturday morning, Mathe confirmed that the incident occurred shortly after 04:15, but police were only alerted around 06:00.

She indicated that the Serious and Violent Crime Unit is working to determine the motive behind the attack.

Mathe reported that at least three unidentified gunmen entered the hostel and opened fire indiscriminately on a group of people who were drinking.

She described the incident as unfortunate, emphasising that both targeted individuals and innocent bystanders were caught in the gunfire.

“We have a serious challenge regarding these illegal and unlicensed liquor premises. Between April and September this year, we shut down 11,975 unlicensed liquor premises throughout the country and arrested more than 18,676 individuals found to be selling liquor illegally,” stated Mathe.

