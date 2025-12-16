17-year-old taken in Laudium hijacking, later returned

Laudium police are investigating a case of hijacking and kidnapping after a 17-year-old victim was taken, along with a Toyota Prestige, by two suspects early on Tuesday morning.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, a 26-year-old man was reversing out of his yard on 11th Avenue, Laudium, at around 07:05 on Tuesday, December 16. His 17-year-old brother was also in the car.

“They were approached by two unknown males,” Van Dyk said.

“Both men were armed and instructed the driver to exit the car and move to the back seat. When the vehicle started moving, the 26-year-old managed to jump out.”

The 17-year-old was later dropped off by the suspects in Pretoria West.

