One killed in Delmas Road accident

One man was found dead and another sustained minor injuries following a head-on collision between a car and a truck on Delmas Road, next to the Rietvlei Nature Reserve, on December 17.

According to Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) spokesperson Casper Visser, the unit was dispatched to the scene at around 14:00 on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a call reporting a serious motor vehicle accident.

Visser stated that upon arrival, responders found the driver of the car heavily entrapped inside the wreckage.

VERMU members worked alongside firefighters from the Tshwane municipality’s emergency services to gain access to the trapped motorist.

“The patient had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on arrival. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries in the collision,” said Visser.

He confirmed that the truck driver was assessed at the scene by private emergency medical services.

Visser added that once emergency operations were concluded, the matter was handed over to the police to investigate the cause of the accident.

