Tshwane Emergency Services on high alert after weekend flooding

Emergency services in the metro remain on high alert after intense thunderstorms over the weekend led to widespread flooding throughout the city.

Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution as severe weather conditions persist and response teams work around the clock to manage the impact.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department deputy chief Nana Radebe-Kgiba said the storms have resulted in flooded roads and residential properties, causing disruptions in many regions.

She said emergency services received many storm-related calls and immediately activated response teams to address the situation.

“Several teams, together with disaster management units, are currently on the ground co-ordinating response efforts to stabilise affected areas,” she said.

According to Radebe-Kgiba, the department has been working to clear obstructed roads, remove mud to restore accessibility, manage traffic disruptions, and assist households affected by flooding.

“Flooding incidents affecting both roads and homes were reported in several parts of the city, with Centurion, Temba, Hammanskraal, and Olievenhoutbosch among the areas impacted.”

She confirmed that a landslide was reported along the N14 highway, requiring emergency intervention and traffic management.

Radebe-Kgiba stated that the situation is being closely monitored following a yellow level 4 weather warning for severe thunderstorms issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

“The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department has received a yellow level 4 weather warning for severe thunderstorms. Communities are urged to exercise caution as thunderstorms are expected today, Sunday, 21 December 2025, from 08:00 until 23:59.”

She explained that the expected weather conditions could result in widespread rainfall and severe thunderstorms, significantly increasing the risk of flooding and related hazards.

She urged motorists to be vigilant, warning that several roads are prone to flooding and could become life-threatening during heavy downpours.

“Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and to avoid travelling during heavy downpours, as flooded roads may result in vehicles being swept away, an increased risk of drowning, and the displacement of households,” she stated.

Radebe-Kgiba added that the city has identified high-risk flooding areas across all regions and that emergency services remain on high alert throughout the warning period.

“Specialised response teams are on standby and will be deployed as necessary to safeguard lives and protect property,” she added.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed by following updates from the metro and the SAWS for timely weather alerts and safety information.

Radebe-Kgiba said all emergency-related incidents, particularly flooding, can be reported to the Tshwane emergency services command centre while authorities continue to respond to and monitor the evolving situation.

