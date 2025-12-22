Police intensify search for siblings last seen near the Hennops river in Centurion

Police are searching for two siblings who went missing after visiting their friends in Centurion over the weekend.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the missing persons are a man, Galaletsang Mokone (23), and Gontse Matjila (21), his sister.

He explained that the two were visiting friends in Centurion on Saturday night, December 20, before losing contact with their family in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The siblings’ mother last spoke to her daughter during a video call around 03:00 on Sunday.”

According to Masondo, it is believed that the pair left Centurion around 05:00 to return home to Ninapark in Pretoria North.

“The tracker signal shows the last known location at Rabie Street, close to the highway where the Hennops River flows,” he said.

He confirmed that the mother reported the siblings missing at 15:47 on Sunday at the Pretoria North police station.

Masondo said a missing persons case was opened and later transferred to the Lyttelton police station for further investigation.

Mokone was wearing all black, and his sister had on a white top and black pants.

Masondo added that police immediately began investigating the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and requested assistance from specialised SAPS units, including the Water Wing and the Air Wing, to assist with search efforts in the area.

“A visual search was conducted, but nothing could be found due to recent heavy rainfall that has caused the river to swell and become difficult to navigate.”

He added that in some areas, vegetation has become overgrown, further hampering visibility during the search.

Masondo said police have not abandoned the search and confirmed that operations will resume tomorrow morning as authorities continue efforts to locate the missing siblings.

