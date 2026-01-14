Centurion’s Class of 2025 closes its school chapter

Leaving high school may be a moment filled with relief and celebration, but it also marks the beginning of a new and often uncertain journey for matriculants who have just received their final results.

While some are preparing to take up studies at universities and colleges locally and abroad, others already have their sights set on specific careers and alternative paths as they step into life beyond the classroom.

Rekord visited Hoërskool Eldoraigne and Hoërskool Zwartkop on the morning of the release of the matric results on January 13 to hear directly from learners about their achievements, reflections and plans for the future.

At Hoërskool Eldoraigne, Dux learner Natalie van der Bank described the moment she received her results as both surprising and rewarding.

“I was really shocked and happy because I performed far better than what I expected, especially given how challenging the final examinations were,” she said.

Van der Bank admitted that mathematics was one of her biggest concerns going into the exams, but she was thrilled to have achieved 94% for the subject.

Looking ahead, she said she will be studying Accounting and Financial Management Sciences at the University of Pretoria this year, with plans to move into the actuarial field thereafter.

“My career choice is driven by my preference for working with numbers in an organisation, rather than pursuing a career in the medical or animal sciences.”

Another Eldoraigne learner, Natasha Kruger, said she was really happy with her final results and is already feeling nostalgic about her final year of school.

She explained that her Grade 12 year was fun and memorable.

“I embraced every experience it offered and had a lot of fun. My plan for this year is to study education, as teaching is something I’ve always been passionate about, and I’m excited to pursue,” said Kruger.

Carla Jansen van Rensburg also reflected fondly on her time at Eldoraigne, describing high school as an amazing and important stage in life that encourages learners to give their best every day.

She said she was happy with her results and believes that hard work truly does pay off.

Jansen van Rensburg added that she is excited about what the future holds and will be studying Actuarial Science at North-West University this year.

Hoërskool Eldoraigne principal Retief Smith stated that he was extremely proud of the Class of 2025 and the marks they managed to achieve.

“The learners worked hard throughout the year, and many of them will be going on to study at some of the top universities in the country,” said Smith.

While he acknowledged his role as principal in maintaining the school’s academic culture and standards, Smith emphasised that much of the credit should go to the teachers.

“They are responsible for this positive outcome in the results. Their dedication played a key role in the learners’ success.”

At Hoërskool Zwartkop, top learner Christian Smuts said he felt a deep sense of relief after receiving his results.

He admitted that he was particularly surprised by his accounting mark, as he had not expected to perform as well as he did.

“I am also happy to share that I have been accepted to study chemical engineering at Stellenbosch University this year,” he said.

Reflecting on his matric year, Smuts described it as the most fun he has ever had, noting that he took part in many activities and enjoyed a vibrant social life.

“It was a really exciting year for me.”

For Eunice Ramalefane, Grade 12 was an emotional journey filled with highs and lows.

She described the year as a rollercoaster ride, saying that while it was enjoyable, the final day was particularly sad as it marked the end of an important chapter.

Ramalefane said she is proud of herself for achieving results she never thought possible, especially in business studies, a subject she had been nervous about.

“I plan to join the military this year. Although I once wanted to become a teacher, my plans have since changed.”

Jade Smith said she was relieved to have completed Grade 12 and proud of herself for achieving three distinctions.

“I want to express gratitude to my mother for her constant love and support, as well as to the teachers at Hoërskool Zwartkop for guiding me throughout the year,” she stated.

Smith told Rekord that she plans to study teaching and psychology, adding that her decision was motivated by her passion for education and her desire to help children.

As the Class of 2025 closes the chapter on their school journeys, their stories reflect a mix of pride, gratitude and anticipation, with each learner stepping forward into the next phase of life carrying both the lessons of high school and the hopes of what lies ahead.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel