North CPF flags burglaries and vehicle theft as ongoing threats

Property-related crime remains the primary safety concern in Pretoria North, with house burglaries and theft out of motor vehicles continuing to affect residents and businesses across the area, according to the Pretoria North CPF.

CPF spokesperson Lebo Moloi said while crime patterns have remained largely stable compared to the same period last year, residents are still vulnerable, particularly during predictable times when criminals exploit routine movements and unoccupied spaces.

“House burglaries are most commonly reported during weekday working hours and late at night, especially in residential areas where homes are unoccupied.

“Offenders take advantage of routine patterns and, at times, delayed response opportunities,” said Moloi.

Theft out of motor vehicles is another widespread problem, particularly in shopping and commercial areas.

Moloi explained that criminals often target vehicles left unattended for short periods, with unlocked doors, valuables left in plain sight or poorly monitored parking areas making vehicles easy targets.

“These crimes happen very quickly. Even a few minutes is enough for criminals to strike if basic precautions are not taken.”

Business burglaries also remain a concern, particularly after hours. While many of these incidents are opportunistic, the CPF has noted that some cases show signs of planning, indicating a need for improved security measures and co-ordinated crime-prevention efforts.

Robbery, including street and business robberies, has been identified in specific sectors within Pretoria North.

Despite these ongoing problems, Moloi said there has been no significant long-term increase in crime compared to last year, suggesting that prevention efforts are helping to keep crime levels relatively stable.

The CPF works closely with SAPS Pretoria North through regular meetings, sector policing forums, joint operations and information sharing.

Community mobilisation and awareness campaigns also form a key part of the CPF’s strategy.

“SAPS Pretoria North, like many stations, faces challenges with vehicle availability and manpower.

“While officers remain committed and professional, these constraints do affect visibility and response times at times. That is where community policing plays a critical role in helping to close the gap.”

She added that the recent appointment and deployment of additional SAPS reservists have had a positive impact, improving visibility and strengthening patrol capacity, particularly during targeted operations and peak crime periods.

Looking ahead, the CPF plans to improve patrols through sector-based deployments, stronger partnerships with SAPS, and increased community involvement.

Joint patrols involving SAPS, CPF volunteers, neighbourhood watches and private security companies will continue where possible.

The CPF also supports the expansion of CCTV and camera-based crime-prevention initiatives, which Moloi described as an important deterrent and investigative tool.

“Cameras not only help identify suspects and vehicles linked to crime, but they also improve situational awareness and support successful prosecutions,” she said.

Moloi urged residents and businesses to play an active role in crime prevention by attending CPF meetings, sharing credible information through trusted channels, and participating in organised safety structures.

“We understand the fear and frustration many residents feel. But when communities remain vigilant and work together with SAPS and other partners, crime can be reduced.

“Everyone has a role to play in keeping Pretoria North safer.”

