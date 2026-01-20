Brothel shut down during inner-city operations

Tshwane Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, recently led a by-law enforcement operation in Pretoria Central and parts of Pretoria West, which led to the closure of yet another illegally operating brothel.

The mayor said the brothel, located in Marabastad, is owned by foreign nationals, where women pay R1 000 per week to rent rooms.

“We’ve found another brothel in the Pretoria CBD. This one is operated by Nigerian nationals. We found dozens of women inside rooms at the establishment. This brothel is hidden behind a sports bar. We inspected the establishment and closed it with TMPD. All the women we interacted with were foreign nationals – some had legal documentation, and others did not,” Moya said.

The officials also revisited another brothel they shut down last year, to check if they hadn’t resumed operations since their departure.

Though no sex work was evident, the bar was closed once again for other by-law infractions.

“We conducted an inspection at this sports bar that we shut down last year. We’ve successfully managed to kill any form of business linked to the sex trade. No women were found. Instead, we closed the premises again for failure to comply with fire and safety regulations,” Moya said.

The operation also extended to West Park, where MMC for Health Tshegofatso Mashabela said the metro has received complaints regarding increased lawlessness in the area.

“Over time, there has been a clear disregard for the city’s by-laws, resulting in illegal activities, disorder, and conditions that undermine safety, cleanliness, and proper service delivery. These actions not only affect the surrounding community but also place pressure on municipal resources and disrupt lawful businesses and residents who comply with the rules,” Mashabela said.

Mashabela asserted that the work the metro does was not to harass or inconvenience businesses and traders, but to ensure the capital functions safely and efficiently.

The MMC said lawlessness cannot be allowed to become normalised, and the metro remains committed to protecting public spaces and upholding its by-laws.

“The purpose of this operation is not to target anyone unfairly, but to restore order, reinforce the rule of law, and ensure that everyone operates within the legal framework set by the city. Compliance with by-laws is essential for maintaining dignity, safety, and fairness for all.

“Rea Spana and by-law enforcement will continue to act decisively where there is non-compliance, while also educating and engaging with the community to prevent future violations,” Mashabela said.

Watch here: https://x.com/i/status/2012594898248077787

We walked in on a brothel operation in the Pretoria CBD. Dozens of women rent rooms at this location for R1000 a week. @CityTshwane https://t.co/q6csH1aBbr pic.twitter.com/1Fa2xHQScB — Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) January 17, 2026

ALSO READ: NSPCA probes suspected dog abuse case in Centurion

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel