Fake metro contractor arrested for illegal power reconnection in The Orchards

Two separate enforcement actions by the TMPD in Akasia have highlighted the metro’s ongoing clampdown on infrastructure tampering and road safety violations.

This comes after TMPD Region 1 Sector 2 officers recently arrested a homeowner and driver in The Orchards, Akasia, after catching them in the act of illegally reconnecting electricity.

During routine patrols, officers noticed a white NP200 bakkie parked next to an electricity box. The vehicle displayed expired Tshwane metro contract stickers.

Further investigation revealed that the driver was not a municipal employee, had no valid job card, and was impersonating a municipal contractor.

TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba said that it was established that the suspect was reconnecting electricity for a homeowner who owed more than R240 000 in outstanding electricity charges.

He said records showed that the homeowner had not purchased electricity since 2024 and had been officially disconnected as recently as January 14.

Both suspects were immediately arrested and charged with tampering with essential infrastructure and contravention of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act.

Further investigations are underway to trace the middleman believed to be facilitating illegal reconnections.

TMPD officers conducted another successful operation focusing on road safety.

While patrolling along the R513 towards Pretoria, an officer stopped an overloaded truck towing an overloaded trailer without a number plate.

The vehicle was escorted to the Akasia weighbridge, where it was found to be more than 40% overloaded.

The truck was declared unroadworthy and issued with a defect notice, while the unroadworthy and unregistered trailer was impounded.

Mahamba condemned both offences, saying, “Illegal electricity reconnections and overloaded vehicles pose a serious risk to infrastructure, road users and the broader community.

“We commend our officers for their vigilance and decisive action in protecting public safety and municipal assets.”

TMPD has reiterated its commitment to strict enforcement and urged residents to report illegal activities that endanger lives and critical infrastructure.

*Please note the article has been amended.

