Metro’s sinkhole repair deadline passes with most Centurion sites unfinished

Only two out of nine small, low-priority sinkholes earmarked for repair in Centurion during the 2024/25 financial year have been completed, despite earlier assurances from the Tshwane metro that all would be addressed within that period.

The completed sites are at the Laudium soccer grounds and the pothole on Amkor Road in Lyttelton Manor. At the end of June 2025, these were the only sinkholes that had been fully repaired and reopened to the public.

According to the municipality, progress on the remaining sites has been slower than anticipated, but work is ongoing.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo told Rekord that, of the seven outstanding sinkholes, two are currently under repair.

“The South Street sinkhole in Die Hoewes is about 90% complete, while the Cradock Avenue sinkhole in Lyttelton Manor is approximately 65% complete.”

The five remaining sinkholes, located on Hugo Road in Valhalla, Van Riebeeck Avenue in Lyttelton Manor, Johan Strauss Street in Christoburg, and Verster and Aletta streets in Erasmia, have not yet been repaired.

“The delays are primarily due to procurement challenges and persistent rainy weather conditions,” said Mashigo.

He provided an update on the budget, explaining that R7.1-million of the allocated R14.5-million for the nine low-priority sinkholes has been spent since repairs began.

Mashigo noted that the remaining funds are expected to be sufficient for the outstanding repairs during the current financial year, though he cautioned that sinkhole conditions are highly volatile and future expenses may fluctuate.

“The budget has been adequate so far, with no need for additional funding,” he added.

This update follows commitments made by the city in January 2025, when Mashigo announced the R14.5-million budget to address sinkhole-related issues in Centurion, which had raised concerns among residents in several suburbs.

He noted that while the budget would be divided across all nine sinkholes, repair costs vary significantly.

“Each of the identified sinkholes varies in size, extent, and depth, which results in a wide range of repair costs. Some may require less than R1-million, while others could exceed R30-million.”

“Several risk and safety factors are considered when prioritising repairs, and the city will collaborate with external contractors and experts to address these challenges,” added Mashigo.

Repair work at both completed sites began in May 2025. Amkor Road reopened to traffic in August, while the Laudium Soccer Grounds were fully restored by December.

In August, MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Kholofelo Morodi, provided an update on Amkor Road.

She announced the road’s full restoration after extensive repair work by the metro and highlighted the importance of the achievement.

Morodi explained that the Amkor Road sinkhole first appeared on April 19, 2022, caused by a severe underground water leak that destabilised the entire width of the road.

The sinkhole was initially measured to be about 12m long, 5m wide, and 18m deep.

In December last year, Morodi also provided an update on the rehabilitation of the sinkhole at Laudium soccer grounds.

She acknowledged the significant disruption caused to residents, sports teams, and local organisations.

Despite ongoing financial constraints, Morodi reaffirmed the metro’s commitment to restoring the site’s safety and public value.

According to her, the rehabilitation project was completed at a cost of R3.2-million, which was R300 000 less than the original estimate.

“This achievement demonstrates that even under challenging circumstances, we are determined to deliver solutions that protect lives and preserve community spaces,” she said.

Morodi highlighted the care taken by engineers to secure electrical cables, stabilise the soil, reinstate pitch fencing, and restore irrigation systems, enabling the field to once again serve the community as a place of recreation and unity.

