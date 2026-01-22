Two best friends shot dead in Mamelodi, unknown gunmen at large

Mamelodi residents, including learners from Stanza Bopape Secondary School, gathered at Tsamaya Road on Wednesday to light a candle at the spot where two young men were shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Mokete Ntladi (22) and Gift Maseko (21) were fatally shot on January 16 by unknown men travelling in a white Toyota Fortuner. They were waiting for potato chips at a takeaway.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the police have started with the investigations and launched a manhunt for the gunmen.

Nevhuhulwi said police received a complaint from a local clinic about two men who were shot.

When police arrived on the scene, the two victims were already declared dead.

According to information received, the victims were shot by unknown men while they were sitting inside their vehicle, waiting outside the takeaway.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage, and police investigations are underway.

Soni Mabunda (48), aunt of Gift Maseko from Ext 5 in Mamelodi East, said the death of Gift and his friend has caused both families immense grief.

“We don’t know how we are going to cope without them in our lives.”

Mabunda said Gift was her brother’s only son, and they both had dreams of running a business together.

She said Gift and Mokete stayed inside their car, while a friend went to collect their food order. That is when “a white Toyota Fortuner with two gunmen parked next to their vehicle and started shooting at Mokete and Gift,” said Mabunda.

She said Mokete was shot first, receiving several gunshots. When Gift tried to run away, they shot him too.

Gift had recently found a job at the Tshwane metro.

She described Gift as a loving person who respected everyone and had no enemies.

Mokete’s cousin, John Tlaka (39), from Phase 1 in Mamelodi East, said the Ntladi family is struggling with grief after his death.

Tlaka said both families are not coping and pleaded with the community and police to work together in finding the perpetrators behind the shooting.

“We lost a young man who was in Grade 12 at Stanza Bopape Secondary School with plans of becoming a teacher,” said Tlaka.

The learners and community laid down wreaths and lit candles where the two victims died.

Different organisations and stakeholders from Mamelodi joined them before going to the Stanza Bopape community hall for the memorial service.

Anyone who might have information regarding the shooting can contact the police on 08600 10 111.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel