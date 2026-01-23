Moot vet plays key role in big cat rescue after wildfires

The name of Pretoria wildlife veterinarian Dr Peter Caldwell from the Moot has become synonymous with the rescue effort after devastating fires swept through the Overberg at the beginning of January.

“It was a big job, tiring and stressful, but the massive co-operation made it go smoothly,” said Caldwell to Rekord.

The uncontrollable fires, driven by fierce winds, left the sanctuary and surrounding areas devastated, with burning vegetation encircling the properties.

With thick smoke in the air and animals at risk from the wildfire, Panthera Africa issued an urgent call for help to sanctuaries and specialists across South Africa.

Speaking about the scene he encountered when he arrived, Caldwell said: “There were huge raging fires around the sanctuary, which resulted in several big cat enclosures and other infrastructure being severely damaged.”

The operation quickly grew into a nationwide collaboration.

Ashia Cheetah Conservation in Paarl arrived to collect two leopards, while Jukani Wildlife Sanctuary in the Eastern Cape opened space for two servals and two big cats.

Animal Defenders International (ADI) Wildlife Sanctuary in the Free State was prepared to receive two white lionesses, Lei-ah and Elsa, with limited eyesight. At the same time, Shamwari in the Eastern Cape arrived with its own transport to help relocate two Born Free servals and one of their lions to the Born Free section of their sanctuary.

Caldwell explained how different sanctuaries stepped forward without hesitation.

“All the sanctuaries came together and sent assistance. ADI helped with permits and fetched two lionesses that I darted myself, transporting them in an air-conditioned vehicle,” he said.

Five lions were prepared for transfer to animal welfare organisation Four Paws’ Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem.

Each animal required a full veterinary assessment before the long road journey. Caldwell and his team sedated the cats, checked hydration levels and treated smoke irritation before loading them into transport crates.

“Sedations went well and staff worked professionally,” he said, praising the calm dedication of the animal caretakers who worked through the night and over consecutive days until all big cats were evacuated from the property for their own safety.

He added that volunteer support throughout was extraordinary.

“Countless volunteers brought water and food. Western Cape fire departments had helicopters fighting fires in the area. It was like a well-oiled machine.”

Panthera Africa co-founder Lizaene Cornwall described the emotional toll on staff who watched animals leave the home they had known for years.

“Seeing our animals leave their home under these circumstances has been heartbreaking,” she said. “But knowing they are safe and cared for gives us hope.”

Cornwall reserved special gratitude for Caldwell, who is personally taking care of two of the sanctuary’s animals, Arabella and Baguira. The pair were transferred into his care after developing secondary burn wounds a few days after evacuation, something not unusual in these circumstances.

Meanwhile, Four Paws confirmed that five Panthera Africa lions – Chaka, Neptune, Oliver, Karlos and Ivana – completed an 18-hour journey to Lionsrock in Bethlehem. After veterinary checks, they were released into adaptation camps where they could be closely monitored by caretakers.

Four Paws South Africa director Fiona Miles said the organisation never hesitated when the call came.

“Our hearts go out to the Panthera Africa team during this difficult time. We know how much love and dedication they have poured into the sanctuary. When they asked for help, we were ready to stand alongside them and ensure these lions have a safe place to recover while their team considers its next steps.”

At the ADI Wildlife Sanctuary in the Free State, Lei-ah and Elsa arrived after a 15-hour drive accompanied by an ADI team member.

Both lions have limited eyesight and will be carefully assessed to determine what adaptations their new habitat may require. The sanctuary has committed to covering all transport, food and veterinary expenses for as long as necessary.

Caldwell also assisted with further relocations, including a male lion sent to Shamwari in the Eastern Cape and two lions transported to the Lions Foundation near Bela-Bela.

He said the effort demonstrated an unusual unity within South Africa’s wildlife community.

Despite the success of the evacuations, Panthera Africa faces a daunting future. Much of the sanctuary’s infrastructure was destroyed, leaving staff traumatised and with the task of rebuilding camps before animals can return.

“The team is gutted and the infrastructure has been totally burnt down,” said Caldwell. “They will need a lot of money and support to rebuild and eventually bring animals back. We appeal to the public to help with fundraising.”

For Cornwall and her team, the road ahead remains uncertain, but the survival of the cats has provided some comfort. All the animals are slowly adjusting to their new surroundings.

– Watch one of the relocations here: https://www.facebook.com/reel/903385025422186

If you want to support the Panthera sanctuary, contact them at [email protected].

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel