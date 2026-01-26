Repairs start at dangerous Simon Vermooten-Furrow intersection

The Tshwane metro has confirmed that repairwork is now underway to restore traffic lights at the busy intersection of Simon Vermooten and Furrow roads, following weeks of complaints from residents about safety risks and traffic congestion.

The traffic lights have been out of service since December 2025, after an accident damaged the power supply box, leaving the intersection uncontrolled during peak traffic periods.

Residents have described the situation as extremely dangerous, reporting that two serious accidents have occurred recently, which they believe are linked to the malfunctioning traffic lights and the absence of traffic officers to manage traffic flow.

The prolonged outage at this high-traffic intersection has resulted in severe congestion, heightened frustration among road users and increased risks for motorists and pedestrians alike.

One resident, Daleen Streicher, who uses the intersection daily to commute to work, said many motorists are now afraid to use the intersection due to uncontrolled traffic and reckless driving.

Streicher said that since December, the traffic lights have been out of service, and it is difficult to commute, especially in peak hours, as it gets backed up.

She said residents are deeply concerned about the apparent delay in addressing a problem that has already resulted in serious accidents.

“Urgent intervention is required to prevent further tragedies,” she added.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo explained that the delay in restoring the traffic lights was compounded by several factors, including severe weather conditions during the festive season, which resulted in widespread electricity outages across the city and created a backlog for repair teams.

“The power interruption and damage to the supply box were reported to the Energy and Electricity Business Unit for intervention.”

He said Outsurance pointsmen, who assist with traffic control at affected intersections, were on a festive break from mid-December 2025 until mid-January.

“The power to the supply box was restored on January 21, and if no further technical challenges arise, the traffic lights are expected to be fully operational next week.”

When asked why traffic officers were not deployed on a permanent or rotational basis at the busy intersection, Mashigo said the matter falls under the responsibility of the TMPD and should be directed to that department.

Mashigo further clarified that the intersection has not been classified as a high-risk or accident-prone area, explaining that intersections are categorised based on hourly traffic volumes, rather than accident history.

“Tshwane remains committed to restoring the traffic signals and addressing infrastructure failures across the metro, but some challenges are due to seasonal disruptions and resource constraints.”

ALSO READ: Three TMPD officers attacked and injured in Winterveldt

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel