Community urged to help police trace suspected thief

The Pretoria Central police are asking residents to help find a woman linked to a case of theft reported late last year.

The call comes after a complaint was lodged at the station and a case of theft was registered last November.

According to the report given, a customer at a grocery store at Bloed Mall, Middestad, on the corner of Thabo Sehume and Pretorious streets, deposited a large amount of cash at the money market counter on October 31.

The money was later withdrawn on November 8 by an unknown black woman who allegedly used fake identification to retrieve the funds.

Police have recently been able to pull footage of the transaction on the day, and are asking residents to contact them should they come across this individual.

“The suspect in question is a black woman between the ages of 25 and 30 years, of medium height, with a light skin tone, a gap in the top row, middle front teeth, long braids, and was seen wearing a denim jacket with a top inside. A rough sketch of a facial composition and a picture have been supplied by the investigating team for the public to assist in locating the suspect,” said spokesperson, Constable Thabang Nkhumise.

The information can be sent anonymously to the investigating officer on 012 353 5044 or 072 082 0235. Alternatively, dial the crime hotline on 086000 10111, utilise any network provider by dialling 112, and follow the prompts, or use the MySAPS app.

