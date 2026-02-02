12-hour water maintenance to affect several east suburbs

Residents in parts of Waterkloof and the surrounding Pretoria east suburbs are urged to prepare for a planned water supply interruption scheduled for next week Wednesday.

According to metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the city’s technical team will undertake a tie-in connection and upgrade work on the water supply network serving the Waterkloof and Waterkloof East reservoir supply areas.

“The planned work is expected to result in a temporary interruption lasting up to 12 hours, from 08:00–20:00.”

Areas that may be affected include Alphen Park, Maroelana, Brooklyn, Menlo Park, Groenkloof, Muckleneuk, Hazelwood, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Lynnwood and Waterkloof.

Mashigo said the planned interruption forms part of the metro’s commitment to strengthening bulk water infrastructure and improving the long-term reliability of water supply.

“This planned work is necessary to ensure a more stable and reliable water supply to affected areas,” Mashigo said.

“The city apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may arise as a result of the planned work and appreciates residents’ understanding and co-operation.”

Residents are urged to store sufficient water and to use water sparingly during the affected period.

Mashigo encouraged residents to continue making water conservation part of their daily lifestyle, not only during the interruption, but beyond.

“We urge residents to avoid watering or irrigating gardens with hosepipes or sprinkler systems between 06:00 and 18:00, to refrain from washing vehicles with hosepipes, and not to fill swimming pools,” he said.

Other water-saving tips include installing a low-flow shower head and tap aerators where possible, and using a dual-flush toilet cistern. Regularly check toilets and taps for leaks.

Take a short shower rather than a bath, and close a running tap while brushing teeth or shaving.

Plant indigenous or drought-resistant shrubs in the garden.

Use a broom instead of a hosepipe when cleaning driveways or patios, and collect rainwater to reuse in the garden or wash the car, and cover the swimming pool to reduce water evaporation.

Water-related incidents such as no water supply, burst pipes, leaking meters or blocked street sewers can be reported on 012 358 9999 or 080 1111 556. Illegal water connections can be reported on 012 358 9060.

Non-payment enquiries can be directed to 012 345 8514, while account enquiries can be made on 012 358 9999.

