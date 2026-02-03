R80 blue light stop ends in SANDF member’s fatal shooting

Two VIP protection officers assigned to the Madibeng Local Municipality mayor appeared briefly before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on February 2, on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice following a fatal shooting on the R80 Mabopane Highway.

The accused, Thabang Eugene Sohole (41) and Michael Makampe (42), are alleged to have been involved in the fatal shooting of a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member on the evening of January 28.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the deceased and his wife, who are both SANDF members, were travelling along Eskia Mphahlele Drive towards the R80 at about 20:00 when they were flagged down by a dark BMW SUV fitted with flashing blue lights.

The couple allegedly believed they were being stopped by law enforcement officials and subsequently turned onto the R80 towards Mabopane.

NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said it is alleged that the BMW forced the couple to pull over on the side of the road.

Mahanjana said Sohole and Makampe reportedly exited the vehicle, with one of them armed with an R5 rifle, and approached the couple’s car.

The deceased was seated in the passenger seat while his wife was driving. The two officers questioned the couple about a missing rear number plate before returning to their vehicle.

“The deceased then followed the BMW in order to check their identification and establish whether they were police officials with lawful authority to stop and question them,” said Mahanjana.

She added that as the deceased approached the BMW, he was shot in the head and died at the scene.

“A few hours after the incident, the two accused handed themselves over at the Hercules Police Station, claiming that they were victims of an attempted hijacking and that a shooting had occurred on the R80,” said Mahanjana.

The NPA has since charged the two VIP protection officers with murder and defeating the ends of justice, citing discrepancies between their version of events and the evidence gathered during the investigation.

Mahanjana said the matter was postponed to February 4 to allow the state to prepare for a formal bail application.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel