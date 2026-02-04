No love for criminals: over 1 000 suspects arrested

The month of love kicked off with 1 093 suspects arrested as Operation Shanela swept the province’s five districts on February 1.

It is integrated by various law enforcement agencies and stakeholders, which include SAPS, Metro Police Department, the Traffic Department, Department of Home Affairs, Correctional Services, and Community Safety.

CPFs and private security companies are also involved through the Eyes and Ears Initiative.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng, Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, led the operation conducted in Saulville in the Tshwane District.

The operation started with a community engagement to strengthen community relations following recent multiple murders in that area.

The community raised its concerns about crime and service delivery.

Common gripes included a lack of visible patrolling and police vehicles, corrupt police officers in cahoots with criminals in the area,

Other issues raised were stipends for CPF volunteers, gun violence, drug use, unsolved cases, distrust in local police station management, and difficulties in reporting and following up on cases, among many others.

The recent mass shootings in the areas were also a point of contention during the discussions, as 12 people were gunned down and 13 injured in Saulsville this past December, and five people were shot dead in Atteridgeville just over a week ago.

During the overnight suspect tracing, the detectives in the province arrested 848 wanted suspects for crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, assault with grievous bodily harm, common assault to domestic violence-related offences, among others.

“The law enforcement agencies were in full force on the ground to maximise visibility and conduct different crime prevention activities such as roadblocks, stop-and-searches, liquor compliance inspections, disruption of illegal mining activities, and tracing of wanted suspects,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

Visible policing activities resulted in the arrest of 245 suspects for possession of drugs, unlicensed firearms and dangerous weapons. Other transgressions included contravention of the Immigration Act, drinking and driving, public drinking, dealing of drugs and illegal liquor.

“A substantial amount of liquor was seized, including drugs, dangerous weapons, firearms, and illicit cigarettes,” said Nevhuhulwi.

The public is urged to work together with the police in the fight against crime by reporting any criminal activities on the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111.

Alternatively, give anonymous tip-offs on the MySAPS App, which can be downloaded on any smartphone.

