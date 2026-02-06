Hammanskraal woman facing murder charge of four-year-old out on bail

A 38-year-old woman from Hammanskraal has appeared before the Themba Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge, following the fatal shooting of her neighbour’s four-year-old child.

Tselane Lebohang Mautlu, from the Chris Hani area in Hammanskraal, was granted bail of R5 000 on February 5.

The court imposed strict conditions, including that she relocate from the Chris Hani area, report to a police station twice a week, and refrain from possessing or using a firearm.

Mautlu is accused of shooting and killing four-year-old Abokeng Minyuko on the night of January 25.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred at about 21:00 while the child was playing in the street with other children near the accused’s residence.

“After realising that the child had been injured, the accused took him to a nearby clinic, where he was unfortunately declared dead on arrival,” said NPA Regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

Mahanjana confirmed that following the incident, Mautlu drove to a police station and handed herself over to the authorities. She was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.

During the bail proceedings, the State opposed Mautlu’s release, arguing that the offence was serious and that the accused was known to State witnesses, raising concerns about potential interference.

However, the magistrate ruled that releasing the accused on bail would be in the interests of justice, provided that strict conditions were enforced.

“The court considered the submissions made by the State and the defence before granting bail with conditions aimed at ensuring the safety of the community and the integrity of the investigation,” said Mahanjana.

The matter has been postponed to April 15 to allow for further investigations.

Mahanjana said the NPA will continue to work closely with investigating officers to prepare the case for trial.

“The National Prosecuting Authority remains committed to ensuring that justice is served for the victim and his family,” she said.

