Metro to open attempted murder cases after attack on health officials in Laudium

The Tshwane municipality has announced plans to open cases of attempted murder and intensify enforcement operations following a violent attack on its health officials at an abattoir (slaughterhouse) in Laudium on Wednesday afternoon.

The MMC for Health, Tshegofatso Mashabela, stated that the incident occurred during a routine health inspection conducted by the Tshwane Meat Forum, which included Environmental Health Practitioners.

The inspection also involved the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (GDARD), Veterinary Public Health (VPH), the State Veterinarian, and the South African Meat Industry Company (SAMIC).

“Officials condemned cattle carcasses that had not been slaughtered at approved abattoirs and issued a health certificate for their destruction, in line with food safety legislation,” Mashabela explained.

She further detailed that while awaiting the removal of the condemned meat, armed individuals stormed the premises, shooting at the officials, forcing them to take cover.

Although no injuries were reported, Mashabela noted that staff members were left severely traumatised by the incident.

“This act constitutes a direct attack on public health enforcement and the rule of law,” she said.

The MMC stressed that no official performing lawful duties should be subjected to threats, intimidation or violence.

“The department will ensure that compliance is carried out without fear or favour. Those who believe they are above the law will learn that municipal by-laws and public health regulations will be enforced decisively and consistently,” she added.

Mashabela reiterated that protecting residents from unsafe and illegally processed meat remains non-negotiable.

She confirmed that cases of attempted murder would be opened and that the Department of Health would work closely with the SAPS to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

“Trauma counselling and institutional support will also be arranged for all affected staff. Enforcement operations will continue across Tshwane as the metro remains steadfast in upholding public health standards,” she added.

Rekord reached out to SAPS for comment and is yet to receive a response regarding the matter.

