Police arrest woman in Pretoria e-hailing murder case

Police have arrested a woman in connection with the murder of an e-hailing driver who was killed while inside his vehicle in Pretoria West on February 11.

The arrest follows a disturbing incident that first came to light after a video circulated on social media depicting the gruesome killing of a man seated in the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle.

At the time, the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng assigned a senior detective to establish whether the incident occurred within the province and to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to justice.

The office of the Provincial Commissioner confirmed that a breakthrough had been made on Friday, February 13.

The incident occurred when the victim was murdered after two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly requested an e-hailing service in Pretoria West.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the driver was hijacked and killed while inside his vehicle and the hijacked car and the victim’s body were later found in Atteridgeville on the same day.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the arrest and said investigations are ongoing.

“The police have arrested a female suspect after an e-hailing driver was allegedly killed while inside the car in Pretoria West. More arrests are imminent as police investigations continue,” said Masondo.

Masondo previously urged the public not to circulate the graphic video linked to the incident, warning that doing so could hamper investigations and further traumatise the victim’s family.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear before the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, February 16, facing charges that include car hijacking and murder.

Police have indicated that efforts to apprehend additional suspects are ongoing.

