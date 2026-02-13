Suspects at large after security officer killed at depot in Klerksoord

A massive manhunt is underway following the fatal shooting of a security officer at a municipal depot in Klerksoord, near Rosslyn, north of Pretoria, in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the Pretoria North SAPS, an unknown number of heavily armed suspects allegedly entered the premises when they were confronted by on-duty security officers, resulting in a shootout.

A 50-year-old security officer was shot and fatally wounded during the exchange of gunfire.

The suspects fled the scene shortly thereafter and ran into nearby bushes. No arrests have been made at this stage.

Pretoria North SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Tumisang Moloto confirmed that police are actively searching for the suspects.

“Information at our disposal suggests that an unknown number of heavily armed suspects entered the premises and were confronted by security officers on duty, which led to a shootout,” Moloto said.

Moloto added that the motive for the incident is still under investigation and police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“We urge members of the community not to approach the suspects if they see them, as they are considered armed and dangerous. “Anyone with information that could assist in the arrest of the suspects is encouraged to contact Pretoria North SAPS or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.”

The local police are appealing to residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.

