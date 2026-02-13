Stormy weekend ahead for Pretoria, with a warning of possible severe storms

Residents in Pretoria can expect a mild but rainy day on Friday, with thunderstorms likely to continue into the weekend.

The South African Weather Service has also warned of potentially severe storm conditions over parts of Gauteng.

Weather forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said Pretoria will see a minimum temperature of 18°C and a maximum of 23°C on February 13, with a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers.

Thobela also confirmed that a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued for Friday, with conditions expected to become more intense on Saturday.

“Saturday may see a yellow level four warning,” said Thobela.

According to him, severe storms could bring heavy downpours, localised flooding, damaging winds, hail, and excessive lightning. Residents are urged to remain cautious, especially in low-lying areas and on roads during periods of heavy rain.

On February 14, Pretoria’s temperatures are expected to remain mild, with a minimum of 18°C and a maximum of 24°C.

The chance of showers and thundershowers remains at 60% across Gauteng.

By February 15, conditions are expected to cool further, with Pretoria forecast to drop to a minimum of 14°C and reach a high of 22°C.

Thobela said while the storm risk continues, the 60% chance of showers and thundershowers on Sunday is expected mainly in the northern parts of Gauteng, including Pretoria.

Residents are advised to monitor weather alerts, avoid crossing flooded roads, and take precautions during thunderstorms, particularly due to the risk of lightning and strong winds.

