Viral video allegedly depicting murder to be investigated

Gauteng police have instituted an investigation after a disturbing video went viral, depicting the alleged murder of a man, believed to be an e-hailing driver.

The police have confirmed that the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng has assigned a senior detective to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and to determine whether it occurred within the province.

The detective has also been tasked with ensuring that those responsible are identified, traced, and brought to justice.

The video reportedly shows a man and a woman brutally attacking a person seated in the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the matter is being treated with urgency and seriousness.

“The Provincial Commissioner has tasked a senior detective to investigate whether the incident happened in Gauteng and to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice,” said Masondo.

Police have strongly condemned the circulation of the graphic footage, warning that sharing such content may hinder investigations and cause further trauma to the victim’s loved ones.

“We urge members of the public not to share, forward or repost the video. “Anyone who has information that can assist in the identification and arrest of the suspects is encouraged to contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” added Masondo.

Authorities have also encouraged tip-offs through the MySAPS App, which allows for anonymous reporting.

*Please note this article has been amended.

