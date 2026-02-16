Safety and security gaps flagged at Tshwane landfill sites as urgent priorities

Critical infrastructure failures, employee safety concerns and security weaknesses at several landfill sites in the Tshwane metro have been identified as urgent issues requiring immediate intervention.

These issues were identified by the city’s Section 79 Environment and Agricultural Management Committee during an oversight inspection at the sites.

Committee chairperson Hluphi Gafane conducted a pre-inspection visit on February 10 at the Hatherley, Soshanguve and Ga-Rankuwa landfill sites to assess operational conditions, environmental compliance and working conditions ahead of a full inspection.

Gafane acknowledged the commendable efforts undertaken by landfill site management and workers in advancing recycling initiatives.

“These efforts demonstrate a growing commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible waste management practices within the city.”

However, she emphasised that major operational challenges remain and require urgent attention to ensure sustainable waste management and service delivery.

“Although we have seen commendable progress in recycling initiatives, it is clear that serious operational and infrastructure challenges remain. The functionality of landfill sites is critical to environmental protection, revenue assurance and public health, and these issues must be prioritised,” said Gafane.

She said the condition of weighbridges across the landfill facilities, which are used to measure waste volumes entering the sites, was found to be either malfunctioning or not fully operational.

Gafane stressed that the weighbridges play a crucial role in waste tracking, revenue management and regulatory compliance, warning that delays in repairs could negatively impact municipal operations.

She revealed that persistent shortages and inconsistencies in the supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for landfill workers needed to be addressed.

“Workers at landfill sites operate in hazardous environments and must be provided with adequate protective gear. Ensuring employees have access to more than one set of PPE is essential for maintaining hygiene, safety and operational readiness,” she said.

Gafane called for urgent strengthening of security systems to protect municipal infrastructure and employees while preventing unlawful activities at landfill facilities.

“Security shortcomings across all three landfill sites were identified. This is a significant risk.

“There is an urgent call for prioritisation and strengthening of security systems to safeguard municipal infrastructure, protect employees, and prevent illegal dumping, theft, and vandalism that negatively impact service delivery,” she explained.

She said capital expenditure budgets have been allocated to improve landfill infrastructure and operations.

“These funds are expected to support maintenance projects and infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving efficiency and environmental compliance.”

She indicated that the committee will continue monitoring progress on the identified challenges and expects the relevant municipal departments to implement corrective measures before the upcoming inspection.

