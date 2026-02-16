Suspect arrested after shooting disrupts Tshwane food safety operation in Laudium

One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred at a butchery in Laudium on February 11.

It took place during a site inspection by Tshwane health officials, who were in the Laudium CBD as part of ongoing compliance operations.

During the inspection, officials found the business to be non-compliant with health and food safety requirements.

Cattle carcasses that were allegedly not slaughtered at approved abattoirs were condemned, and a health certificate was issued for their destruction in line with food safety legislation.

While officials were still on-site and awaiting the removal of the condemned meat, the situation escalated when armed individuals stormed the premises, leading to a shooting, causing panic.

However, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Marinda Austin has since clarified that it was not a targeted shooting aimed at the city’s inspectors.

She explained that the encounter was between the business owner and a group of individuals who arrived at the shop and allegedly began causing a disturbance.

“A private security company was called to the scene once the confrontation started in an attempt to calm the situation. However, the security officer was later assaulted by the group and disarmed of his firearm,” she said.

Austin stated that one of the individuals in the group was armed and fired shots, but not at any specific person.

“No serious injuries were reported, and it was the health inspectors who contacted SAPS once the situation escalated.”

She added that when police arrived, they found the suspects not far from the crime scene and recovered the stolen firearm. The suspect found in possession of the firearm was subsequently arrested.

Laudium CPF chairperson Shaheen Wahab said the individuals linked to the matter have previously been associated with disruptive conduct in the community.

“Law enforcement agencies are fully aware of these patterns, and this forms part of the broader investigative process.”

He noted that the CPF is working closely with law enforcement authorities and will continue to support all lawful processes to ensure stability and accountability.

Wahab added that, due to the seriousness of the matter, the case has been escalated to both the District and Provincial Commissioners.

He stated that the CPF has engaged directly at district and provincial levels to ensure full oversight, transparency, and decisive intervention.

“The Laudium CPF will not tolerate lawlessness or criminal conduct in our community. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that all perpetrators are brought to book in accordance with the law,” added Wahab. “The Laudium CPF remains fully committed to its mandate to fight crime, restore order, and protect the safety of all residents without fear or favour.”

He urged residents to remain calm and allow the investigative processes to unfold. He also appealed to the community to refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information, warning that this may compromise investigations.

Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya visited the site the day after, stating that the city’s leadership needed to intervene when officials are placed at risk.

Be careful where you buy your food. This store will no longer be allow to operate in Tshwane. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/5JSCPm4C9z — Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) February 12, 2026

Moya said the version provided to the metro by inspectors indicated that the scuffle was not between the inspectors and the business owner.

“Our inspectors informed us that the incident wasn’t between them and the owner. It was a fight between the security company and the individuals who came on-site,” she said.

Moya explained that the visit was aimed at engaging with the business owner, ward councillor Naeem Patel, and the CPF to understand exactly what happened and to ensure that no part of Pretoria becomes a no-go area.

Every single corner of this restaurant and butchery violates food preparation standards. We found an empty shop because the workers, who are illegal foreigners, ran away. They were later caught by TMPD. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/wuzKejC7G3 — Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) February 12, 2026

She also raised concerns about extortion, saying it appears to be an issue affecting local businesses in the area and requires urgent intervention.

“There are obviously issues here where extortion has been normalised, and we need to protect the businesses in Laudium.”

Moya confirmed that the shop was closed and condemned and that the meat was removed from the premises.

She urged businesses in Laudium to comply with health regulations and to seek assistance if they are unsure how to meet legal requirements.

“We will return to Laudium and continue enforcement operations. The one thing we’re not going to allow is for criminals to take over this community,” she added.

This update comes after Tshwane metro officials initially indicated that the shooting was directed at municipal health inspectors during the operation.

This led the city to announce plans to open attempted murder cases and intensify enforcement operations in the area.

Mashabela added at the time that the city would open attempted murder cases and work closely with SAPS to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

She also said trauma counselling and institutional support would be arranged for affected staff, while enforcement operations would continue across Tshwane as the metro remains committed to upholding public health standards.

