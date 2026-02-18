Primary school enjoys emergency services demonstrations

Last week, hundreds of learners at Laerskool Simon Bekker Primary School in Pretoria West received life-safety tips to navigate potentially harmful scenarios they may come across.

Stakeholders involved in the initiative included SAPS units from the Moot (Family Violence Unit), Central (Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit), and Pretoria West (Missing Persons and Crime Stop).

Other organisations involved included Proshield Security (K9 and Mounted Units), the Gauteng Traffic Department, Shekinah 911 Emergency Medical Services, and local NGO Unchain Our Children (UOC).

The learners, from grades R–7, were treated to a display of the Gauteng Traffic Police helicopter unit, mounted security unit, drone and K9 demonstrations, emergency service simulations, and Q&A sessions with the professionals from various disciplines.

The learners were informed of protective laws, the importance of reporting abuse, and how different units work together to keep communities safe.

Teachers, meanwhile, received practical tools and insights to handle disclosures of abuse effectively and confidently.

UOC CEO Wayne van Onselen said events such as these serve to do more than just sensitise the youth with information regarding their safety, but also to build stronger ties between law enforcement and some of the more vulnerable members of society.

Van Onselen said the outreach served a deeper purpose. “These regular collaborative initiatives raise awareness, build trust, and send a clear message: law enforcement and emergency services stand united and ready to protect South Africa’s youth.

“SAPS also uses such platforms to promote Safe School Committees, which play a crucial role in preventing crime, managing incidents swiftly, and encouraging open reporting within school communities,” he said.

“Events like the one at Laerskool Simon Bekker Primary School are more than impressive displays – they are powerful declarations of collective strength. They inspire confidence in young minds, empower educators, and reinforce the vital partnerships needed to create a safer future for all children,” Van Onselen said.

Pretoria West police spokesperson Constable Sibongile Vuma said the learners were taught about road safety tips and road signs, how to call in an emergency in time of need, and understand that fear and uncertainty can delay them from getting help.

She also spoke about building the confidence of youth through education, and about the importance of strengthening the trust between children and community services.

“The learners were motivated to stay away from bullying other fellow learners and were told about the consequences of being a bully and the negative impact it has on the victim being bullied.

“We also reminded the learners not to smoke or do drugs. Or to bring any of the dangerous weapons or materials to school, since one day a surprise search will be conducted. To be safe and concentrate on their studies,” Vuma said.

