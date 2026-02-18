Rape and murder suspect traced to liquor store in city centre

Pretoria Central police detectives recently traced and arrested a 31-year-old man believed to be connected with a case of rape and murder reported on January 31.

The arrest comes after a six-day manhunt by a team led by the Detectives Branch Commander, Colonel Kedibone Ndala, and comprising three detectives, Sergeant Mdaka, Sergeant Sepipi, and Sergeant Matsaung.

“According to the report, the victim was found dead in the early hours of January 31, around the area of Sammy Marks corner, Sisulu and WF Nkomo Street, by the community.

Fortunately, the team managed to obtain recordings from the civilian cameras installed in the vicinity.

[The body was found] in a compromising state, seemingly strangled with visible marks on her neck and undressed. The police were immediately contacted, and all the relevant units were called to the scene where the victim was declared dead,” said station spokesperson, Sergeant Thabang Nkhumise.

After several days, on February 6, the suspect was spotted at a Shoprite liquor store in the inner city by the local informers, and the team managed to corner him.

During the arrest, visible bites, scratches, and marks were observed on the suspect, who was taken to the District hospital, and the Local Criminal Record Centre was also contacted.

The suspect has since been denied bail by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court pending further investigation.

The station commander of Pretoria Central SAPS, Brigadier Hlengani Gibin Mashaba, welcomed the arrest of a suspect.

Mashaba urged residents to exercise caution when in the CBD and always report crimes.

“We urge the community to be more alert, further to be cautious of their surroundings, and also be sensitised to report in time if they suspect that one of their family members is missing,” Mashaba said.

The information can be sent anonymously through the station on 012 353 5001. Alternatively, dial the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111, utilise any network provider by dialling 112, and follow the prompts or use the MySAPS app.

More information will be communicated in due course as the case progresses.

