Six now facing charges in killing e-hailing driver

The murder case of 22-year-old e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat has grown bigger, with three additional accused added to the matter when they appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on February 18.

The newly added accused are Tumishang Mogau Mabutla (23) and his girlfriend Ofentse Senwamadi (18), both from Atteridgeville, as well as Thabang Kenneth Mothwa (27) from Saulsville.

Mabutla is facing charges of premeditated murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Senwamadi is charged with premeditated murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances as an accessory after the fact, while Mothwa faces a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances as an accessory after the fact.

They join three other accused, Dikeledi Tears Mphela, Goitsione Machidi and McClaren Mushwana, who appeared in court on February 16.

Machidi and Mushwana were arrested on February 15 after investigations linked them to the crime, and they joined Mphela, who was arrested on February 13.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said, “It is alleged that on February 11, the accused ordered e-hailing services using a mobile phone number that was not registered in their name.

“When the vehicle arrived, Mphela got into the vehicle, while the other two accused followed in a separate car.”

Mphela and her accomplice allegedly forced the victim to stop the vehicle, strangled him to death, and robbed him of his cellphone and vehicle, which was later recovered.”

Mahanjana said the incident was captured by a camera installed in the vehicle, and the footage was circulated on social media.

“Investigations by the South African Police Service led to the arrest of Mphela on February 13. The other two accused were arrested on February 15.”

According to the NPA, the six accused allegedly acted in common purpose in the killing of Satlat.

“It is alleged that the three accused, who previously appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, together with the co-accused added today, acted in common purpose to kill the 22-year-old e-hailing driver,” said Mahanjana.

Mahanjana further alleged that after disposing of the deceased’s body, the accused took Satlat’s vehicle to Mothwa so that he could remove the tracker from the car.

The three newly added accused were arrested on Monday, February 16, after police investigations linked them to the offences.

The matter was postponed to February 23 to allow the legal representative of accused number six to come on record and for all six accused to appear together in court.

