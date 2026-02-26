Metro finalising plans to clear rubble at former Pigeon Club site

Residents of Pretoria North say the demolition of the former Pigeon Club site has brought little relief, as the property remains strewn with rubble and overgrown grass weeks later – sparking fresh safety and sanitation concerns.

The site, located between Bakenkloof Street and Jopie Fourie Street near the Noordelikes Rugby Club, had long been associated with crime, drug use and theft.

Following years of complaints from residents and Ward 2 councillor Quentin Meyer, the dilapidated structure was demolished in a move intended to restore safety to the area.

However, Residents say that their relief has been short-lived.

Magriet Myburgh, who has been vocal about the site’s dangers, reported that people are now jumping the fence to steal materials left among the rubble.

“There are people sleeping and using drugs under the trees. The grass is so tall we can barely see anyone there,” Myburgh said.

She also described how the property has become a dumping ground, as a dead animal was recently left on the site.

“The situation is a huge headache. We welcomed the demolition, but leaving the rubble and overgrown grass unattended has created new safety and sanitation concerns for our community,” added Myburgh.

The Tshwane metro has acknowledged the ongoing issues but stressed that the rubble removal and site rehabilitation are part of a structured, multi-phase process.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said that logistical arrangements and service-provider scheduling are being finalised for the post-demolition phase.

“Demolition activities were prioritised to urgently address unlawful and unsafe activities previously reported at the structure, and attention has now shifted to the co-ordinated clearing and rehabilitation of the site,” said Mashigo.

He said the clearing and securing of the property are being co-ordinated through a multi-departmental approach led by the metro’s property management function. It will be supported by operational and enforcement units to ensure both rehabilitation and ongoing site security.

He explained that visible presence and periodic law-enforcement patrols are being strengthened to deter theft and other unlawful activities.

Vegetation control and general property maintenance, including cutting overgrown grass, are also part of the broader site management plan, aimed at improving visibility, safety, and ongoing upkeep.

Measures to prevent illegal dumping are being incorporated into the rehabilitation plan, including clearing, monitoring, and co-ordinated enforcement support.

Regarding long-term plans, Mashigo said the site remains part of the metro’s immovable asset portfolio and will be subject to strategic land-use planning, aligned with spatial priorities, community needs, and broader development objectives.

He said any rehabilitation or future development will follow standard budgeting and planning cycles.

Myburgh expressed her concern that delays in clearing and securing the area may result in further illegal occupation and unsafe activity.

“The community needs urgent intervention. Leaving rubble and tall grass unattended is just allowing crime and danger to resurface,” she warned.

