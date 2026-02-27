Crime trends shift in far north as CPF calls for unity

Police stations in the far north have recorded notable shifts in contact crimes in the third-quarter crime statistics released for the period October to December 2025.

Still, community leaders say the numbers must translate into stronger community action.

The statistics reflect crimes reported to the country’s 1 163 police stations, with contact crimes, including murder, sexual assault and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), showing mixed trends across the region.

The Temba policing precinct featured in the province’s top 30 this quarter.

In Soshanguve, contact crimes decreased by 12.5%. Attempted murder cases dropped by four to 11 cases. Assault with intent to cause GBH decreased by 15.2%, from 125 to 106 cases.

Common robberies declined by 23 counts and now stand at 30 cases. Carjackings decreased by 23 counts to 19 cases, and theft of a motor vehicle or motorcycle dropped by four counts to 10 cases reported.

Burglary at residential premises decreased by 6.9%, from 116 to 108 cases.

Not all categories showed improvement, as murder cases increased by three to eight cases.

Sexual offences increased by 10 counts, while rape cases rose by four to 24 cases.

Robberies at residential premises increased by seven counts to 19 cases. Detected driving under the influence (DUI) cases increased by nine counts.

In Ga-Rankuwa, contact crimes increased by 7.3% during the quarter, and murder cases decreased by one, with 10 cases reported.

Sexual offences decreased by eight counts to 23 cases. Assault with intent to cause GBH totalled 118 cases, while common assault decreased by 3.1%, from 160 to 155 cases.

Common robberies increased by two counts to 23 cases. Robberies with aggravating circumstances rose by 15.3%, increasing from 85 to 98 cases. Eighteen rape cases and five sexual offence cases were reported.

Carjackings increased by five counts, from 14 to 19 cases. Thirteen robberies at residential premises were recorded, along with six robberies at non-residential premises.

Malicious damage to property cases increased by 12 counts, from 53 to 65.

Temba police station recorded an overall decrease of 11.6% in contact crimes. Robberies with aggravating circumstances increased slightly by 2.4%, from 167 to 171 cases.

Common assault decreased significantly by 28.4%, from 419 to 300 cases. Assault with intent to cause GBH remained unchanged at 201 cases.

Rape cases increased by one count to 48, while 11 sexual assault cases were recorded. Carjackings decreased by two counts to 16 cases.

Robberies at residential premises increased by six counts to 37 cases. No arson cases were reported this quarter, compared to three in the previous quarter.

Malicious damage to property cases increased by 5.6% to 133 cases. Burglary at non-residential premises decreased by 22 counts, a 30.6% drop from the previous quarter.

Burglary at residential premises increased slightly by 1.6%, from 183 to 186 cases.

Theft of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by four counts, while theft out of motor vehicles increased by 13 counts to 39 cases.

Nine cases of illegal firearm and ammunition possession were reported. DUI cases dropped sharply from 152 in the previous quarter to 26 in the current reporting period.

Soshanguve CPF chairperson Samuel Chauke urged residents to take a more active role in crime prevention efforts.

“Community involvement is key to effective crime prevention. We cannot fight crime alone.

“We need residents to actively participate and strengthen the CPF so that together we can build a safer Soshanguve,” said Chauke.

He emphasised that sustained participation and co-operation between residents and law enforcement remain crucial if the downward trends in certain crime categories are to continue and the increases in others are to be reversed.

