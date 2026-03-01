Crash at Pretoria East petrol station causes major damage to shop and bakery

A vehicle crashed into a shop at the BP Glenfair Petrol Station on Lynnwood Road in Pretoria East on Saturday afternoon, causing significant damage to the store.

The incident occurred at approximately 17:15. Craig Ruane, the station’s managing dealer, said the exact circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.

“We are not 100% sure what happened or what caused the vehicle to crash into the shop,” he said. “From what we understand, the driver had initially been outside near the fuel pumps, apparently inflating his tyres, and then drove forward from the forecourt straight into the store. However, the exact cause is still unknown.”

According to Ruane, emergency services responded to the incident, and police were briefly present at the scene.

He explained that the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to hospital after emergency services arrived.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries to any customers or staff members. However, the impact caused extensive damage to the front portion of the store,” Ruane said.

He further described the damage, noting that a large section of the shopfront, including the sliding entrance doors, was affected.

“The shopfront, starting from the sliding doors, which is a large area, was damaged.”

He also mentioned damage to the bakery counter, a portion of the food aisle, and some stock.

Despite the damage, the shop has remained operational.

Ruane said staff managed to clear the debris and clean the affected areas to allow trading to continue, although the bakery section is not yet fully operational.

Rekord reached out to the South African Police Service and Tshwane Emergency Services for comment but had not received a response by the time of publication.

