Best of Pretoria 2026: One week before nominating starts!

Are you ready to nominate your favourites for the 2026 Best of Pretoria Readers’ Choice Awards? Well, get ready, there is just about a week left until nominations open on Tuesday, March 10.

This is your chance to shine a spotlight on your favourite local businesses and institutions in over 200 categories. For the second year in a row, Rekord is making use of a nomination phase, and we do not want anyone missing out on nominating their favourites in 2026.

This year, we’ve added some exciting new categories, including Best Animal Shelter, Best Health and Specialised Care Facility, and Best Special Needs School, among many others.

Get ready to nominate your favourites and help us celebrate what makes Pretoria truly special. Whether it’s your go-to restaurant, the best local shop, or a community service that has made a difference, your nominations will help us create a comprehensive list of the city’s best.

Didn’t get a chance to nominate your favourite or be nominated last year? Well, here is your chance!

Visit bestofsouthafrica.co.za/pretoria from March 10 onwards and click on the ‘Nominate Now’ button to start the process. It’s simple: just fill in the names of your favourites in the designated fields.

Remember, you’re nominating, not voting, so one nomination per favourite is all you need. Stay tuned for more details on the voting process, which will commence later in the year. As per our rules, a sub-category must have at least two nominees to proceed to voting.

Let’s come together to honour the institutions and businesses that make Pretoria an incredible place to live!

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel