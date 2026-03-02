Rekord readers in Dubai face anxiety and flight chaos amid Middle East missile strikes

Escalating military action between the United States, Israel, and Iran has sent shockwaves across the Middle East, disrupting air travel, unsettling residents, and leaving travellers stranded as airspace closures and sudden flight cancellations ripple through the region.

What began as targeted strikes has quickly turned into uncertainty for ordinary people, including several Rekord readers currently in Dubai or those impacted while attempting to travel out of the area.

For them, the geopolitical developments are no longer distant headlines but lived experiences marked by sleepless nights, sudden alerts, and uncertain travel plans.

Melanie van der Linde, who is in Dubai with her family, described the past few days as tense and unsettling, with missile interceptions lighting up the night sky.

Living on the outskirts of the city near a United States military base, she said they could clearly hear the interceptions.

“We could hear the interceptions throughout the night. Each time a missile was intercepted, there was a loud explosion-like bang that made our windows rattle,” she said.

“As a mom, that sound immediately puts you on edge. You never really get used to it.”

Although the explosions from intercepted missiles were frightening, she said they also brought relief, knowing that the missiles were stopped before causing damage.

On Sunday afternoon, she again heard two loud explosions believed to be interceptions.

The tensions have also had a direct impact on aviation.

Van der Linde’s husband is a pilot, and several of their close friends work in the airline industry.

She said a number of them have been stranded outside the United Arab Emirates due to sudden changes and airspace restrictions, leaving their families behind to cope alone.

“That’s been hard to watch. I am grateful that my husband managed to land back in Dubai before further disruptions,” she said.

Although missile alerts were only heard a few times in the early hours of Sunday morning, the initial panic prompted some residents to consider crossing into Oman to secure flights back home.

However, she noted that in her neighbourhood, most people appear calm and are quietly supporting one another.

Schools have been temporarily closed until tensions ease, and many families are staying indoors and stocking up on essentials.

“We’re choosing peace over panic. As parents, we think ahead, but we feel protected,” she explained.

Another Rekord reader, Marishka Smith, landed in Dubai from Pretoria on Saturday, only to face rapidly unfolding developments hours later.

She said her first impression of the country was positive, describing it as beautiful and mentioning that her arrival at the airport was smooth.

“About three hours later, we heard about the Abu Dhabi strike. A couple of hours later, while we were sleeping, our phones started beeping, and then the airport strike in Dubai happened,” she explained.

Smith said she understands that Dubai airport has since been closed amid the heightened tensions. While visiting an outlet mall, she noted that daily life appeared largely normal, although loud bangs could still be heard in the distance.

From her observations, there was no visible damage or injuries in her immediate surroundings, and security personnel appeared vigilant, keeping watch on the skies.

“I think we are safe, but there is a bit of worry,” she admitted.

The travel fallout has extended beyond those already in the region.

Alicia Stander commented that she was meant to fly to Dubai on Saturday and had already called an Uber when she received a message from a colleague, urging her to contact her travel agent.

“At that stage, my flight had not yet been officially cancelled, but I was later rebooked on a Sunday flight that avoided the Middle East entirely,” she said, describing the experience as a nightmare.

Kristen Coetzee shared that she and her fellow passengers were left stranded in Dubai after their return flight to Johannesburg was cancelled around 13:00 on Saturday. What was meant to be a quick layover turned into an unexpected delay.

As regional tensions continue to fluctuate, airspace restrictions and precautionary closures have disrupted one of the world’s busiest aviation corridors.

