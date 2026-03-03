Car theft battle far from over in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn CPF Sector 2 is calling for a more proactive and co-ordinated approach to combat organised crime.

This comes as the Brooklyn policing precinct still leads within the Gauteng provinces in vehicle theft, despite a reported 37% decrease.

The precinct recorded 138 cases of motor vehicle and motorcycle theft during the last reporting quarter, ranking first in the province and second nationally. Brooklyn also ranks sixth nationally for other serious crimes.

The station serves 28 suburbs, including Brooklyn, Hatfield, Lynnwood North, Alphen Park, Menlyn, Hazelwood, Menlo Park, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Waterkloof and Newlands. These areas are known for high-density residential living, student accommodation, business districts and entertainment hubs.

Speaking in his capacity as representative of Brooklyn CPF Sector 2, chairperson Louis Erasmus said the persistent vehicle theft problem points to a structural issue in how the crime is addressed.

“In our view, one of the key challenges is that vehicle theft is largely addressed reactively rather than proactively,” said Erasmus.

He believes a dedicated, multidisciplinary task team focused specifically on vehicle theft syndicates would make a significant difference.

“This would involve co-ordinated investigative work, intelligence gathering, closer co-operation with private security companies and vehicle tracking firms, and visible patrols during high-risk periods such as school and university events.”

According to Erasmus, Sector 2’s unique environment contributes to the trend.

He explained that Sector 2 has a high concentration of schools and educational institutions, which creates predictable patterns and opportunities that criminal syndicates exploit.

Erasmus added that major school events and peak traffic times create ideal conditions for organised syndicates to operate.

Robbery with aggravating circumstances, which surged by 79.5%, has also affected university students in particular.

“University students are, unfortunately, frequent targets due to their mobility patterns and relative vulnerability.

“During the university recess period, there was a noticeable reduction in these incidents. With the return of students, crime levels have returned to what appears to be their normal pattern,” he said.

While property-related crime declined by 24.4% and theft out of or from motor vehicles dropped by 22.6%, commercial crime increased by 12.3%, and crimes detected as a result of police action decreased sharply by 78.9%.

Erasmus said sustained proactive intervention is essential, but emphasised that residents also have a responsibility to protect themselves.

“Until more sustained proactive interventions are implemented, it remains important for vehicle owners to take preventative measures themselves.

“These include installing vehicle tracking systems, using physical anti-theft devices, ensuring secure parking, and being mindful of vehicles that are known to be frequently targeted.”

He stressed that collaboration remains central to improving safety outcomes.

“Where effective collaboration exists between SAPS members on the ground, private security companies, and community safety organisations, the results are very positive,” he said.

“In our sector, there have been numerous examples where co-operation between these stakeholders has helped deter crime and improve response effectiveness. I think a private-public model is the future of combating crime in South Africa.”

