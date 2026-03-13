Power down in several eastern suburbs after Wingate Substation trip

Residents in several parts of east are experiencing power outages after a trip at the Wingate Substation affected multiple electricity supply points during the early hours of Friday morning.

According to information from the Tshwane Pretorius Park Depot progress report, the outage affected areas, including Moreleta Park, Wingate Park, Erasmuskloof, Rietvalleirand and Waterkloof AH.

Ward 91 councillor Henning Viljoen said the incident occurred at about 01:00 and technicians were still investigating the cause of the outage.

“The metro reported that cables were left at two locations, behind the ghost mall and the Holgate Substation, ” said Viljoen.

He added that the exact cause of the outage had not yet been confirmed.

“It seems like cable theft, but it’s not confirmed. We will need to determine the cause first before we can confirm,” he said.

Viljoen said technicians would continue investigating the issue while technical teams prepare to assist with repairs if required.

At this stage, the estimated time for the restoration of electricity has not yet been determined.

“We don’t know the estimated time of repair yet. The next report will be at 12:00 once more information becomes available,” Viljoen said.

Earlier reports from the metro indicated that the trip at the Wingate Substation also caused trips at the Holgate and Moreleta substations, contributing to the widespread outage.

Ward 47 councillor Lida Erasmus said previous outages in the same network earlier this week were linked to stolen medium-voltage cables and faults on the ring feeder cables.

“Municipal technicians had previously isolated sections of stolen cable and repaired faulty infrastructure in the area while attempting to restore power to affected mini substations.”

She said metro technicians are currently investigating the latest outage while monitoring the affected substations.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain patient while technical teams work to determine the cause and restore electricity supply.

