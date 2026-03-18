Cyclist sustains serious injuries in truck collision on R104

A cyclist sustained serious injuries following a collision with a truck on Watermeyer Street near the R104 in Silverton, east of Pretoria, on Wednesday morning.

The Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) responded to the scene shortly after 11:00, alongside other volunteer and private emergency services.

VEMRU spokesperson Casper Visser said upon arrival, paramedics found one patient with severe injuries to the leg, including multiple suspected fractures.

“The patient was stabilised on scene before being transported to a specialist hospital under Advanced Life Support care.”

Visser said the co-ordinated response by emergency teams ensured the patient received urgent medical attention.

He also acknowledged the role played by various emergency services in managing the incident.

“We would like to thank all responding agencies, including Emer-G-Med, Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services, ER24 EMS and Gauteng Emergency Medical Services, for their assistance and professionalism on scene,” he said.

Visser further highlighted that VEMRU operates as a non-profit organisation, providing free emergency medical response services and relying entirely on public support to remain operational.

“We are a registered non-profit organisation that responds to medical and trauma emergencies at no cost. Our operations depend solely on sponsorships and donations from the public and businesses,” he added.

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