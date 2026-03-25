NPA cracks down on SAPS officials in R360m tender corruption case

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) arrested 12 senior police officers and a company director on Tuesday, for their alleged involvement in the irregular awarding of a R360-million tender.

The arrests are related to a contract awarded to Medicare 24 Tshwane District, a company linked to Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Matlala is already facing separate allegations of corruption, and this deal has come under intense scrutiny.

NPA national spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed the arrests, stating that they form part of an ongoing investigation into the tender.

“The NPA’s IDAC effected the arrest of 12 senior police officers and a company director in connection with the irregular awarding of a tender to Medicare 24,” said Kganyago.

He added that the accused are expected to make their first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where they will face charges including corruption, fraud, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The arrests follow a series of developments surrounding the controversial contract, which was cancelled in April last year.

At the time, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola terminated the agreement after an internal audit uncovered serious concerns, including procurement irregularities, poor performance, and evidence of bid fronting.

These findings ultimately led to the cancellation of the R360-million tender.

The matter resurfaced earlier this year when further action was taken against the same company.

In January, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure terminated a lease agreement with Medicare 24 Tshwane District for a hospital facility in Pretoria West.

James de Villiers, spokesperson for the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, explained that the decision followed allegations that the lease had been awarded without adhering to proper procurement processes.

He stated that an internal investigation revealed the lease could not legally take effect because the property had not been declared surplus to the requirements of the SAPS.

De Villiers further clarified that the facility is still required by SAPS for service delivery, meaning the agreement did not comply with the relevant legislative framework.

As a result, the department moved to terminate the lease with immediate effect.

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