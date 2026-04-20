Warning: Malaria spike in Gauteng as 414 cases and 11 deaths recorded in 2026

Gauteng has recorded 414 confirmed malaria cases and 11 deaths between January and March 2026, marking a sharp increase compared to the same period last year and raising concern about the growing risk of infection in urban areas like Pretoria.

The Gauteng Department of Health is urging residents to remain vigilant and to seek immediate medical attention if they develop malaria-related symptoms such as fever, chills, headache and fatigue, especially after travelling to malaria-endemic areas, including Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The most common symptoms include:

Fever (often high)

Chills and sweating

Headache

Fatigue or weakness

Muscle aches / body pain

Nausea and vomiting

Flu-like symptoms.

The department furthermore said Gauteng recorded 666 malaria cases and seven deaths between January and December 2025. More concerning, however, is that 414 confirmed cases and 11 deaths were already recorded during the first quarter of 2026, from January to March.

The latest surveillance data, released by the department, point to a worrying increase in both malaria infections and fatalities. This marks a sharp rise compared to the same period in 2025, when 230 cases and one death were recorded.

According to the department, the upward trend suggests a heightened risk of transmission in the months following the festive season, when many residents travel to malaria-endemic regions and may return infected.

Malaria is a potentially life-threatening disease spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. While it can be prevented and treated, delayed diagnosis and treatment can lead to severe illness and death.

The department has urged residents to take preventive steps, including using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing and seeking medical care as soon as symptoms appear, stressing that early diagnosis and treatment are critical to reducing complications and saving lives.

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