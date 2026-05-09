NPO battles due to growing demand, shrinking support to keep feeding scheme alive

The Angels of the North Foundation in Wolmer, Pretoria North, continues to serve as a critical lifeline for hundreds of vulnerable residents.

But as demand for its services surges, the organisation faces an ongoing struggle to secure the resources needed to sustain its growing feeding scheme.

Founded in December 2019 and registered in 2022, the foundation has expanded far beyond its humble beginnings.

What started as a small initiative feeding just 75 people has now grown into a large-scale operation providing meals to between 750 and 1 000 people weekly.

Founder Vitesh KP Hurinanthan said the increase reflects the deepening need within and beyond the local community.

“The growth is tremendous. We were feeding between 350 and 400 people, and now we have gone up to 750, even 1 000 a week, depending on the time of the month,” he said.

Hurinanthan explained that demand fluctuates, particularly around Sassa payment periods.

“On Sassa days, it’s a little less because people have money. But in the following weeks, we are extremely busy,” he said.

While the foundation is based in Pretoria North, its reach extends far beyond Wolmer.

Residents travel from surrounding areas such as Soshanguve and Ga-Rankuwa, sometimes by train, just to get a meal.

Despite its growing impact, the organisation faces a persistent funding challenge.

“Sponsorship is the biggest issue, especially when it comes to the feeding scheme. We receive clothes and bedding donations, which we are grateful for, but food supplies like oil and spices are not fully covered,” said Hurinanthan.

He revealed that the weekly cost of running the feeding programme averages around R1 600, often paid out of his own pocket.

“There’s no proper system to ensure consistency because sponsorship is not guaranteed. Sometimes we have protein, sometimes we don’t. But we always make sure it’s a decent plate of food,” he said.

The consequences of limited funding could be severe, particularly for residents who rely on the foundation for basic survival.

“Turning people away when they come for a plate of food is not an option. For many, it’s a choice between buying bread or electricity. That reality hasn’t changed,” he said.

Beyond feeding, the foundation has expanded its services to address broader social challenges.

These include assisting residents with identity documents and Sassa applications, running school outreach programmes, and facilitating rehabilitation support for substance abuse.

“We have helped 250 children with school shoes and stationery, and we assist people with accessing services they wouldn’t normally reach. We have become a voice for the voiceless,” said Hurinanthan.

The organisation also partners with a private clinic that provides free healthcare services, with plans underway to introduce paediatric care and vaccinations.

Community members said the impact of the foundation goes far beyond food parcels.

Althea Meyer, a resident of Noordepark Retirement Village, described the foundation as a vital support system, especially for vulnerable individuals.

“When you come to Angels of the North, they don’t ask questions about your background or political affiliation. They just help you,” she said.

Meyer explained that the foundation has made essential services more accessible.

“If they weren’t here, I would have to pay for transport just to get help. Here, assistance is brought to your doorstep,” she said.

She also expressed disappointment over a halted initiative to refurbish their living space.

“They received paint donations and wanted to improve the village, but they were denied permission. It was very disappointing because the place needs it,” she said.

For some, the foundation has not only provided support but also a second chance.

Ronny Hoffman, a former beneficiary who now volunteers at the organisation, said the experience has been life-changing.

“They treat everyone the same. Even if you volunteer, you don’t get special treatment. That’s what makes it special,” he said.

Hoffman encouraged the founder to continue his work. “Keep it up, keep going.”

Another resident, Maryna Swanepoel, said the foundation ensures that no one goes to bed hungry.

“They give you enough food to take home. You can eat today and still have something for tomorrow,” she said.

She added that the support extends beyond meals.

“He helps with more than just food. Shoes for children, school supplies, even community issues. He treats us like family,” she said.

As the foundation continues to grow, Hurinanthan remains driven by a simple mission: to restore dignity and humanity within the community.

“It’s about helping people, no matter where they come from. We need to stop dividing ourselves and start uplifting each other,” he concluded.

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