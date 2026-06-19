Weskoppies, Lusaka Clinic inspected during health oversight visit

The Section 79 Oversight Committee on Health, together with the Provincial Health Department, recently conducted oversight visits to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital and the Lusaka Clinic to assess the state of the facilities and the challenges affecting their ability to provide healthcare.

The visit to Weskoppies focused on assessing the hospital’s day-to-day operations and meeting with management to discuss the challenges involved in delivering quality mental health services.

The committee received briefings on the hospital’s operations and discussed areas requiring ongoing support and collaboration between the Tshwane metro and the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH).

Committee Chairperson, Peggy de Bruin, described the visit as ‘emotional’, given the issues raised, and said that the oversight visit reaffirms the metro’s commitment to ensuring that adequate mental healthcare remains a viable option for all residents.

Members also toured the hospital’s museum, where they received an overview of the institution’s rich history and heritage.

“Both the City of Tshwane and Gauteng Provincial Health authorities reaffirmed their commitment to working together to develop sustainable solutions that strengthen mental health services, support vulnerable residents, and promote community well-being. This partnership represents an important step towards a more co-ordinated, people-centred response to mental health challenges,” de Bruin said.

Established in 1892, Weskoppies remains the province’s largest dedicated psychiatric facility, with more than 1 000 active beds.

Oversight Committee members, walking through Lusaka Clinic. Photo: Facebook

The Lusaka Clinic development. Photo: Facebook



In conjunction with the oversight, the committee also recently reviewed nearby Community Oriented Substance Use Programme (COSUP) centres. They noted the success of local rehabilitation initiatives that help transition recovering patients into self-employed individuals through practical trade skills.

Following the Weskoppies visit, the delegation proceeded to Lusaka Clinic to assess progress on the clinic’s construction project.

Compared with the Chairperson’s previous unannounced visit earlier this month, further progress has been made on site. Committee members expressed satisfaction with the improvements and the quality of work undertaken by the new contractor.

The Lusaka Clinic project has faced several challenges since its inception, resulting in delays to its completion.

Progress noted during the visit included the completion of major structural works such as roofing, walls, and plumbing.

The site visit confirmed that while the Mother and Child and Chronic Care sections are progressing, remaining work includes interior finishing, tiling, and external paving, with a targeted completion date of December.

The purpose of these observations is to compile a comprehensive oversight report to address system gaps and protect vulnerable psychiatric patients across the metro.

“The Section 79 Health Oversight Committee extends its appreciation to the management and staff of Weskoppies Hospital for their co-operation, transparency, and dedication to providing quality mental health care to the residents of Tshwane. Their continued commitment plays a vital role in improving the lives of those who rely on these essential services,” de Bruin said.

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