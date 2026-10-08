Five-day sewage overflow plagues Lynnwood residents

Tshwane metro teams have deployed high-pressure clearance equipment to tackle recurring sewer blockages affecting Lynnwood and Lynnwood Ridge roads.

A recurring sewer blockage at the corner of Jochem and Kort streets in Lynnwood has raised health and environmental concerns as sewage flows along the road and into the stormwater system.

Lynnwood Road resident Gillian Bettini said sewage had been overflowing for about five days, causing a stench and disrupting pedestrians and motorists.

Previous clearance efforts removed foreign objects, including concrete bricks, stones and rubble.

Helen Alpino, DA candidate councillor indicates the sewage leak entering sewer drains on January Masilela Drive. Photo: Supplied Helen Alpino, DA candidate councillor at the origin of the sewage leak on Lynnwood Road. Photo: Supplied

Threat to Moreleta Spruit

Residents expressed concern that heavy rainfall could worsen the spillage by washing stormwater into the sewer system. They also warned of potential environmental contamination as the spill flows towards the Moreleta Spruit.

Tshwane metro confirmed that sewage previously overflowed into the stormwater network at the location, but said it has been resolved.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo attributed the current spillage to foreign objects entering the network.

Sewage entering the stormwater system on January Masilela Drive. Photo: Supplied

Jet-Vac deployed to stubborn blockages

Mashigo said the municipality also received a complaint on October 3 regarding a sewer blockage at the corner of Lynnwood Road and Lizann Avenue in Lynnwood Ridge.

He said a team was deployed on October 6 to investigate whether the blockage had recurred and to resolve the problem. “The city uses a Jet-Vac to deal with stubborn blockages that cannot be cleared manually,” said Mashigo.

Mashigo reiterated that foreign objects cause recurring blockages and noted that teams attend to complaints as reported to prevent spruit contamination.

However, Bettini said residents were previously told that limited municipal teams were available to address sewer problems, raising concerns over response times.

Mashigo said the metro will continue attending to reported blockages and investigating recurring incidents.

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